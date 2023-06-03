Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,277.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

