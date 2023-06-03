WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 799,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 397,089 shares.The stock last traded at $7.80 and had previously closed at $7.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 650.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

