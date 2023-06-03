William Blair Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $333.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.17. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

