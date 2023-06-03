Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the typical volume of 2,776 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $118.58 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.