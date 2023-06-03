Williams-Sonoma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the typical volume of 2,776 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after acquiring an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 4.1 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
