Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

