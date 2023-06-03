Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday Stock Performance

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $213.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.28, a P/E/G ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

