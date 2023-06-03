XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $357,918.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,100 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $357,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,680,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

XPEL Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

