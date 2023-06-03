XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of XPO worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in XPO by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 488,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1,338.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.16. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $50.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded XPO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.