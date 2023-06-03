YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of YETI worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

YETI stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.49.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

