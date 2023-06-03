Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 4.5%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.78. 124,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,067,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

