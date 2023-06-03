Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 4.5%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.78. 124,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,067,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Yext Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.