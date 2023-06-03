Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,481,000 after buying an additional 119,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $134.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

