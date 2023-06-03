Zacks Research Comments on Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWCO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

