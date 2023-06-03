Zacks Research Comments on Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.23.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 23.5 %

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 76.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.