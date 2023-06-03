Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $11.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.55. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.21. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

