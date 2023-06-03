Zacks Small Cap Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

