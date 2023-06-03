Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Down 4% on Insider Selling

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 381,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,041,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Specifically, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $905,610. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Zuora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

