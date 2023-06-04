1,100 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $121.95.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

