1,808 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,808 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

