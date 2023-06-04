28,248 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

