2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 500.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. 2U has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 2U by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 108,530 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

