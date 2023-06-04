32,723 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BILL by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 354,218 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Bank of America cut their price objective on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $563,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $563,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $2,425,018. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

