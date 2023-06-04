3,282 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

