36Kr (KRKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter.

KRKR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of 36Kr worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

