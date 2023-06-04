3,846 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 31.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $3,163,332. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

