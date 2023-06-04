4,414 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $108.13 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.22.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

