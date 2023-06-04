457 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after buying an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

About EPAM Systems

EPAM opened at $259.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.