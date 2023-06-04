5,098 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

