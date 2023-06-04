7,164 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Weatherford International by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFRD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

