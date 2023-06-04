8,051 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EQT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

