8,215 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,899,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 4.3 %

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.