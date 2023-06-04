83 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software Trading Up 4.3 %

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $293.32 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

