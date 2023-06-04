851 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $224.53 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.48. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

