Aby J. Mathew Sells 504 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $11,697.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,370.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

BLFS opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 389,812 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.