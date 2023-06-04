Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY24 guidance at $7.70-7.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $7.00-$7.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $69.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.
Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
