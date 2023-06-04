Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance
ACRS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $621.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Aclaris Therapeutics Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.
Featured Articles
