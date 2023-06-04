Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.
Adient Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.77. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $47.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adient (ADNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.