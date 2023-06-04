Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00 and a beta of 2.77. Adient has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 19.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

