Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $151.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAP opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

