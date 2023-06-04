AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

ACM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

ACM opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $92.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,414,000 after buying an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after buying an additional 531,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

