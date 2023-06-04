Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,678,000 after buying an additional 486,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after buying an additional 739,910 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,388,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,614,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

