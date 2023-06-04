Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AIN opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

