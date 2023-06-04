Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $31.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

