Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells $69,505.17 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALGT stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

