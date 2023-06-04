Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Shares Up 2.2%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.08 and last traded at C$8.98. 13,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 15,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 235.80, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.40 million, a PE ratio of -299.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.41 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

