Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,756 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after acquiring an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $112.58 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.