Amalgamated Bank Acquires 58,301 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,301 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

