Amalgamated Bank Acquires 638 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

