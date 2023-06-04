Amalgamated Bank Acquires 679 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.