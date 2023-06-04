Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSE:BOH opened at $43.39 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.