Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584,654 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,735,000 after acquiring an additional 547,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 124.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,737,000 after acquiring an additional 490,900 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.31. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

