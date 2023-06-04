Amalgamated Bank Buys 14,927 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $21.28 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.45%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

